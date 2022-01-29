Assetmark Inc. Invests $3.57 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.36.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

