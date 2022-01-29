Assetmark Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Honda Motor by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

HMC opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

