Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.41

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and traded as low as $18.98. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 115,917 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Analysts predict that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

