Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.41

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and traded as low as $18.98. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 115,917 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67.
Asahi Kasei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)
Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.
