Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 851,624 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606,991 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 851,624 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,016,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.62 and a 200 day moving average of $309.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.