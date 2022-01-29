Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) to report sales of $10.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.55 million to $10.65 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year sales of $37.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.98 million to $37.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.53 million, with estimates ranging from $48.43 million to $48.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arteris stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

AIP stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.66. 81,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,365. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.23. Arteris has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

