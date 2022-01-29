Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in January

Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Artemis Strategic Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ARTE stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

