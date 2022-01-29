Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 387,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.90.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

