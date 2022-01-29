Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,006 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $46,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $64,050,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $63,154,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after buying an additional 1,733,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $12,329,000.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick bought 7,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 51,362 shares of company stock worth $820,390 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

