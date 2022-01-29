Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $42.39 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 31.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 185,299 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PVH were worth $42,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 25.4% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,341,000 after acquiring an additional 96,092 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 215.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at $1,355,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Wedbush upped their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

