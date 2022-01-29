Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $40.05 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $40,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 924.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 145,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR opened at $200.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.30. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $155.71 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,634,066. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.