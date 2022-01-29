Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 162,416 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,416 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $38,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 67.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 5.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 39.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD opened at $34.97 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.