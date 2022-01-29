ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,955,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.25. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $159.70.

