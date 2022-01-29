Arizona State Retirement System Sells 521 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $41,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 17.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2,063.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 13.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU opened at $534.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $615.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.97. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $359.69 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.90.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

