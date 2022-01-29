Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,730 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $67,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

