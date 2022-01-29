Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $56,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $342.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

