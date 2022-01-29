Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Raised to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Arista Networks stock opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.25. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $12,951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 888,115 shares of company stock worth $187,034,725 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

