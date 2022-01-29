argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$4.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.90) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($6.71) and the highest is ($3.64). argenx posted earnings of ($4.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($8.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.27) to ($7.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($19.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($23.95) to ($16.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.96) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on argenx from €340.00 ($386.36) to €350.00 ($397.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on argenx from $351.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,390. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in argenx by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in argenx by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

