Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.50.

ARES opened at $74.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,631,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,619 shares of company stock valued at $23,864,357. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

