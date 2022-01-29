Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Position Increased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for 1.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after purchasing an additional 711,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,009,000 after purchasing an additional 221,036 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,707,000 after purchasing an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,190,000 after purchasing an additional 331,832 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $6,795,664.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,619 shares of company stock valued at $23,864,357 over the last three months. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

