Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a market cap of $587.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.66. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,168,100. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.