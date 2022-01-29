ARAW (ARAW) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $82.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 93.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $36,096.21 and $82.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00106951 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.