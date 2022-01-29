Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.47.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $132.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

