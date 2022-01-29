Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $5.70-5.90 EPS.

Shares of AIT stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $99.94. The stock had a trading volume of 179,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $109.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

