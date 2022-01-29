Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is American Century Companies Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,835 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,246,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.99.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.