Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, an increase of 239.4% from the December 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aperam stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. Aperam has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $48.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

