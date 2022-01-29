Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, an increase of 239.4% from the December 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aperam stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. Aperam has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $48.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92.
Aperam Company Profile
See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.