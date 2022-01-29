APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.47.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. APA has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $34.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

