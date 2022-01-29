APA (NASDAQ:APA) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Head to Head Comparison

APA (NASDAQ:APA) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares APA and Matador Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion 2.72 -$4.86 billion $1.50 22.11 Matador Resources $862.13 million 6.16 -$593.21 million $2.34 19.34

Matador Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APA. Matador Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

APA has a beta of 4.73, suggesting that its stock price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 4.34, suggesting that its stock price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 8.91% -393.47% 7.32% Matador Resources 21.25% 23.09% 10.15%

Dividends

APA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. APA pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matador Resources pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. APA has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Matador Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. APA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for APA and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 7 10 1 2.67 Matador Resources 0 1 8 0 2.89

APA currently has a consensus price target of $35.03, indicating a potential upside of 5.61%. Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $46.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given APA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than Matador Resources.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The Midstream segment conducts natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services, and produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

