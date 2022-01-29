Anthony Anderson Sells 2,250 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AIR opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.80.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AAR by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

