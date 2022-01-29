Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $465.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $430.00 to $465.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.69 EPS.

ANTM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.15.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM opened at $442.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $438.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.85. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.