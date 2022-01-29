Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $465.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $430.00 to $465.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.69 EPS.
ANTM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.15.
NYSE ANTM opened at $442.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $438.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.85. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
