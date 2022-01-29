Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,714,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,385,007 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $73,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

