Analyzing Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Steel Connect and CFN Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $613.77 million 0.11 -$44.39 million ($1.00) -1.11 CFN Enterprises $510,000.00 89.90 -$1.42 million N/A N/A

CFN Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Steel Connect.

Volatility & Risk

Steel Connect has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Connect and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect -10.60% -266.60% -5.83% CFN Enterprises -81.99% -155.67% -27.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Steel Connect and CFN Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Steel Connect beats CFN Enterprises on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

