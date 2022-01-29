Analysts Set True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT at C$7.57

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNT.UN. CIBC raised their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, raised their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Shares of TNT.UN opened at C$7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$640.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.39. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.