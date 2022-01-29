Analysts Set Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) PT at $50.89

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

RRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $118,020,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 79.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 700,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

