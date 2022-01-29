Analysts Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Target Price at $84.67

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.63. 1,187,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,771. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,916,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 784,926 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

