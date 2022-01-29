Analysts Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT at $38.50

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $797.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 3.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $770,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $1,031,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 502.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 97,446 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

