Analysts Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Target Price at $207.33

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Barclays by 197.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 235,377 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,379 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Barclays by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 200,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its stake in Barclays by 120.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barclays stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. 5,982,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,507. Barclays has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

