Analysts Set Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) PT at $49.60

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

RNA has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ RNA traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. 462,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,814. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.