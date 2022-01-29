Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn ($4.26) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.17). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

TNP opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

