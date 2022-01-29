Analysts Issue Forecasts for Equitable Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Equitable in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath expects that the company will earn $6.50 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other Equitable news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,538 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9,941.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,138 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,399,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,271 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

