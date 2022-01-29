Analysts Expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watsco.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $2,814,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 94,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $7.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.15. 102,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.25. Watsco has a twelve month low of $233.13 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

