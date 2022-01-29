Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.46. 5,427,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,468. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

