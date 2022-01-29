Analysts Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Post $3.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.15. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $2.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $14.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.99 to $15.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $15.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

