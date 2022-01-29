Analysts Expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.02 Million

Analysts predict that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce sales of $150.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.90 million. Mimecast reported sales of $129.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $592.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $593.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $687.82 million, with estimates ranging from $678.77 million to $701.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

MIME opened at $79.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.68.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,806 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after buying an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

