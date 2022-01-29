Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. General Mills posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Earnings History and Estimates for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

