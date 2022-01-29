Analysts Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $414.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to announce $414.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $405.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.90 million. Synaptics reported sales of $357.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,354,000 after buying an additional 68,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Synaptics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,056,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Synaptics by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after buying an additional 156,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

SYNA traded up $10.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.43. 758,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,769. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.