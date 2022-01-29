Analysts Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Performance Food Group posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock worth $685,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $607,152,000 after purchasing an additional 353,129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,596. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

