Analysts Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. nLIGHT reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,179. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 415.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 488,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 7,125.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 363,960 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,554,000 after purchasing an additional 192,351 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 150.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,524,000 after purchasing an additional 176,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LASR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 159,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 2.32. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

