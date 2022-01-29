Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.64. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAFC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,905. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $808.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

