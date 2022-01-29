Analysts Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to Announce $3.24 EPS

Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to post earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.43 and the lowest is $2.87. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings of $3.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $18.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.78 to $18.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $14.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.47. 505,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $58.28.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

