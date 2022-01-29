Analysts Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.34. Banc of California reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BANC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

NYSE BANC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 71.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Banc of California by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Banc of California by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.